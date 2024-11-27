Strategic Marine signs a new contract with Yeosu Ocean for the construction of a StratCat 27 Crew Transfer Vessel

Following Strategic Marine’s successful entry into Korea’s offshore windfarm market earlier this year, the Singapore headquartered shipbuilder has signed a new contract with Yeosu Ocean Co., Ltd. for the construction of a StratCat 27 Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV), according to the company's release.

This agreement builds on Strategic Marine’s previous CTV delivery to Korea and reflects the ongoing demand for innovative, sustainable solutions in the country’s offshore wind sector. The 2022 and 2023 Work Boat World award-winning CTV is enhanced via an evolution from the previous StratCat 26 and is a current popular choice amongst European operators. Similarly, the benefits in its new design will specifically meet the needs of Korea’s coastal conditions while providing safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly transportation for wind farm technicians.

The vessel will be built with future-proof capabilities, allowing for easy upgrades to hybrid propulsion systems for improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

Special adaptations, including specific electrical components and layouts , will ensure optimal performance and compatibility of Korean equipment spares and operational requirements.

The CTV will feature high-comfort accommodations for up to 24 passengers and 3 crew members, ensuring safe and efficient technician transfers for offshore wind farms.

The CTV has a strong record of operating in the European regions with units deployed in key markets such as the UK, France, Poland and regional deployments such as in Korea and Taiwan with additional units entering the Japanese market.

The vessel will provide essential support for offshore wind farm operations, contributing to the region’s transition toward cleaner, more sustainable energy sources.

Yeosu Ocean reformation targets shipyard, specializing in small and medium sized ships’ repair workshop, agreeing with the 21st century.

Strategic Marine Group is a global shipbuilder with a focus on specialty aluminium craft construction and fabrication. It has a shipyard in Singapore, and presence in Australia, Europe and the Middle East. It operates principally in five key market segments, producing high quality vessels for Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Ferries & Transportation, Defence and Paramilitary and Port / Pilot Services. Strategic Marine Group has built and delivered more than 600 vessels made of both aluminium and steel for a variety of clients in over 30 countries.