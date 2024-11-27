ZTT secures two submarine cable EPCI contracts

ZTT secured the 850 MW Guoxin Dafeng Offshore Wind Power Project in Jiangsu Province, China. Located in the expansive offshore waters of Dafeng District, Yancheng City, this flagship project is approximately 33 kilometers from the coastline. It spans four wind farm zones—Dafeng H1, H2, H10, and H16—and boasts a total installed capacity of 850 MW.

The contracts' scope is extensive, encompassing the supply of 243 kilometers of 35 kV array cables and 185 kilometers of 220 kV export cables.

Additionally, ZTT will deliver end-to-end services, including design, engineering, manufacturing, transportation, installation, operation, and termination.

This project exemplifies ZTT's steadfast dedication to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. By mitigating pollution from hydraulic ash discharge wastewater and warm drainage, the project significantly reduces harm to the marine environment and preserves fragile ecosystems.