Containership transits of Suez Canal hit 2024 high - Alphaliner

Last week, 54 Container Ships crossed the Suez Canal in either direction. This is actually a record in 2024, when traffic through the canal has remained supressed due to the Red Sea crisis, according to Alphaliner.

78% of all traffic traversing the Suez Canal last week were sub-Panamax Container vessels of less than 4,000 TEU capacity. Furthermore, ships of this size continue setting their own sub-fleet records, with over 100 vessels crossing the Canal per month since August.

Container carriers between 4,000 and 7,500 TEU capacity have seen a minor uptick in Suez Canal traffic in recent weeks, from the absolute low registered in September.

Vessels of TEU capacity between 7,500 and 18,000 continue passing through the Suez Canal at a rate of less than 20 ships per month, registering a 92.5% year-over-year drop in traffic over the past two months.

ULCS Megamax Container Ships of more than 18,000 TEU capacity continue avoiding the Canal, a trend that has remained unaltered for nearly 9 months now.