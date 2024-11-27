Port of Tanjung Pelepas carries out first methanol bunkering operation

The Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), a joint venture between MMC Group and APM Terminals, has successfully carried out its first methanol bunkering operation, fueling Maersk's dual-fuel container vessel, the Antonia Maersk, according to New Straits Times.

The Antonia Maersk, part of Maersk's fleet of 18 large dual-fuel vessels, is designed to run on methanol, significantly reducing emissions and advancing the shipping giant's decarbonisation goals.

On September 22, the port set a new record with 14,036 quayside moves within a 12-hour shift. PTP's global standing continues to rise, earning the title of the fifth most efficient container port worldwide in the 2023 Container Port Performance Index by The World Bank and S&P Global, and it currently ranks 15th globally in volume throughput.