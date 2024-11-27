Green passenger ferry with COSCO SHIPPING paintwork starts operation in Hamburg

HADAG has put its latest green-energy hybrid passenger ferry into operation, according to Port of Hamburg's release. The 33-metre-long ferry has a capacity of up to 250 passengers and will be used on HADAG's routes in the Port of Hamburg and on the Elbe. Its name “Finkenwerder” derives from the name of a Hamburg city district.

The ferry’s paintwork, developed by COSCO SHIPPING Europe, brings the message of friendship between the shipping company and the city of Hamburg to the local people for at least the next three years. On one side, the silhouette of Hamburg and its port can be seen, while COSCO SHIPPING’s mascot Captain Panda welcomes the passengers by waving the Hamburg flag. On the other side, Hamburg's role as a ‘gateway to the world’ is emphasised by connections on a world map, while Captain Panda holds a green leaf to underline the shared mission for a green and sustainable future.

“COSCO SHIPPING's container ships have been an integral part of Hamburg's cityscape for more than 40 years. Together we connect countries, people and cultures. In 1989, we opened our first office outside China in Hamburg as our new home in Europe. With the design of the new HADAG hybrid ferry, we are expressing our long-standing and close ties with Hamburg and supporting the city on its way to becoming a green metropolis”, said Fu Xiangyang, Chairman COSCO SHIPPING (Europe) GmbH during the official christening ceremony.