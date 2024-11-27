First liquid CO2 carrier for CCS ready for delivery to Northern Lights

On November 22, 2024, a ceremony was held at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd to mark that the newly built liquefied CO2 carrier “NORTHERN PIONEER” is ready for delivery to Northern Lights JV DA (Northern Lights), according to “K” Line's release.

The vessel, which is engaged in the world's first full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain project, will be managed by “K” LINE LNG Shipping (UK) Ltd. based in London, the subsidiary of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE). It will transport liquefied CO2 from a CO2 capture facility in Norway to Northern Lights' receiving terminal in Øygarden, western Norway.

“K” LINE and Northern Lights have entered into bareboat charter contracts and time charter contracts for three of the four vessels ordered by Northern Lights.

“This is a great moment for Northern Lights and the CCS industry. Today we celebrate that the full transport and storage chain of Northern Lights CO2 is ready. Northern Pioneer and her sister ships will enable flexible and scalable CO2 transport across Europe.” said Tim Heijn, Managing Director of Northern Lights.