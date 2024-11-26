Chennai-Vladivostok maritime corridor opens

The much-anticipated Chennai-Vladivostok maritime corridor is now operational, marking a new chapter in India-Russia trade relations, according to ETInfra.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Monday that container ships carrying crude oil, metals, and textiles have begun arriving at Indian ports through this new route.

The sea corridor, covering a distance of about 5,600 nautical miles, is set to enhance maritime connectivity between India and Russia's Far East region. Faster trade and reduced shipping time Dubbed the Eastern Maritime Corridor, this route significantly reduces the time needed to transport goods between Indian and Russian ports.

Minister Sonowal talked about the benefits of this new route, stating, "The Eastern Maritime Corridor between Vladivostok and Chennai is operational now. Container ships carrying crude oil, metal, and textiles have started coming to Indian ports." The corridor is expected to cut cargo transportation time by up to 16 days. Currently, it takes over 40 days to ship goods from India to Far East Russia via Europe. With the new route, this time will be slashed to just 24 days, providing a faster and more efficient trade link.

In comparison, the traditional Mumbai to St. Petersburg route covers 8,675 nautical miles and requires around 35-40 days for transportation. A large container ship cruising at speeds of 20-25 knots (37-46 km/h) will now be able to reach its destination in just 10-12 days, unlocking new trade opportunities.

A strategic gateway Vladivostok, Russia’s largest port on the Pacific Ocean, plays a crucial role in this new maritime corridor. The port is strategically located just 50 kilometres from the China-Russia border, further enhancing its significance for regional trade. By leveraging Vladivostok’s position, India and Russia are set to deepen their maritime ties and explore new avenues for economic collaboration.