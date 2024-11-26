Sallaum Lines orders six additional Pure Car and Truck Carrier vessels from Chinese shipyards

Sallaum Lines has placed an order for six additional Pure Car and Truck Carrier vessels. These state-of-the-art vessels—ranging in capacity from 7,400 to 7,500 Car Equivalent Units (CEU)—will provide much-needed flexibility to handle fluctuating cargo volumes, helping the company address imbalanced trade flows and capacity constraints, according to Xinde Marine News.

The new vessels are being constructed in partnership with renowned Chinese shipyards, including Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing). Designed to meet the highest environmental standards, these vessels feature dual-fuel LNG technology, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by up to 25%.

To further solidify its relationship with Chinese OEMs, Sallaum Lines has established a local office in Shanghai, China. This strategic move will enhance the company’s ability to offer tailored services, respond quickly to market demands, and build closer ties with Chinese automotive manufacturers.

At the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, one of Europe's busiest and most important logistics hubs, Sallaum Terminal is undergoing a substantial investment initiative. The first phase of a new multi-story car park project, which will cover 47,000 square meters, is set to increase terminal capacity to 15,000 units. When phase two is completed, the terminal's capacity will expand to 17,000 units, further enhancing its ability to accommodate the growing volume of vehicle shipments, particularly from Chinese OEMs. With its comprehensive range of services—including Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI), breakbulk cargo handling, and seamless integration of truck and rail operations—Sallaum Terminal is well-positioned to provide efficient, end-to-end solutions for automotive logistics in Europe.