Kalmar to supply APM Terminals in Tangier, Morocco with a further 20 Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers

Kalmar has concluded a significant agreement to supply APM Terminals in Tangier, Morocco with a further 20 Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers, according to the company's release.

The units will be deployed at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier. The order was booked in Kalmar’s Q3 2024 order intake, with delivery of the units staggered across Q2 and Q3 of 2025. Opened in 2019, APM Terminals MedPort Tangier is a transshipment terminal located at the Tanger Med 2 port complex.

The terminal serves the major shipping routes between Europe, Africa, the Americas and the Far East and complements the APM Terminals Tangier facility at the Tanger Med 1 port complex. Tanger Med 2 currently operates a fleet of 65 Kalmar straddle carriers.

Kalmar will assume responsibility for the integration of the new machines with the customer’s terminal operating system via Kalmar One software, complemented by professional services, maintenance and support.

Kalmar offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion.