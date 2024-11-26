MISC and Gentari forge strategic partnership to advance ammonia shipping and floating solutions

MISC Berhad (MISC) has entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with clean energy solutions provider Gentari Sdn Bhd (Gentari) through Gentari Hydrogen Sdn Bhd, to jointly explore the development of integrated shipping and floating solutions for clean ammonia, targeted for completion earliest by 2027, according to MISC's release.

Leveraging MISC’s shipping and floating solutions expertise with Gentari’s focus in clean hydrogen and ammonia production, this partnership represents a shared commitment to deliver end-to-end solutions that streamlines the clean ammonia value chain while setting new benchmarks for sustainable energy transportation.

Through a comprehensive joint-study, this strategic collaboration aims to: Advance Energy Transition: Strengthen the infrastructure needed for ammonia transportation, enabling the broader energy sector to meet demand for alternative energy sources; and Develop Comprehensive Integrated Solutions: Offer end-to-end logistics, transportation, and infrastructure solutions for clean ammonia, a vital component of the future energy mix, particularly for sustainable power generation and industrial applications.

MISC Group is an international maritime conglomerate with more than 55 years of experience in the dynamic maritime industry.