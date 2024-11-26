APM Terminals Suape breaks ground on Latin America's first fully electrified terminal

APM Terminals Suape has officially commenced the construction of Latin America's first 100% electrified container terminal at the Governador Eraldo Gueiros Industrial Port Complex (Suape) in Pernambuco State, Brazil, according to the company's release.

Suape is one of three projects currently being implemented by APM Terminals worldwide, a company with over half a century of experience and presence in 33 countries. With an initial investment of R$1.6 billion, the terminal will accelerate regional development by generating approximately 300 direct jobs and 2,000 indirect jobs. It will also strengthen Pernambuco's connection with other international ports and introduce pioneering initiatives in port sustainability.

APM Terminals Suape and Pecem Managing Director Daniel Rose emphasized the importance of the project's previous stages and next steps. “The first phase was the largest demolition project in Pernambuco, lasting 222 days. Recently, we invested R$241 million in modern equipment to consolidate the project and reinforce our commitment to leading the modernization of the port sector in Brazil. The next phase will involve selecting companies responsible for constructing the quay, yard, and buildings. It is worth noting that with the start of operations, we will increase container handling capacity by 55%.” "Suape deserves a second container terminal. The APM Terminals project will ensure efficiency and provide more competitiveness, enabling the port to be included in new international routes and bringing the latest in port operations, such as electrified operations. This terminal will be the first 100% electric terminal in Latin America. It is a significant advantage for us and aligns with sustainable projects being developed to expand our activities in harmony with environmental protection," stated Port of Suape President Marcio Guiot.