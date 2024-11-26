MOL signs MoU with Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. signed a comprehensive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to deepen cooperation in the fields of decarbonization, digitalisation, and human resources development.

MOL and MPA have been cooperating in various initiatives to decarbonize the maritime industry, the new agreement will further promote these initiatives in a wide range of fields.

Specifically, the scope of the MoU covers the following:

1 Collaboration in the field of decarbonization in the maritime industry in general. Mutual collaboration to establish a supply system for next-generation fuel sources such as methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen. The collaboration will also include study on the use of wind technology.

2 Digitalization and maritime innovation. Improving voyage management and efficiency of transport operations through digitalization, including development of cybersecurity, collaboration on autonomous vessel trials, and nurturing marine innovation ecosystem that emphasizes collaboration with local startups.

3 Joint development of maritime human resources. Grow and enhance manpower capabilities, including grooming seafarers and shore-based workforce.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was established in 1996 to develop Singapore as a global hub port and international maritime centre and to advance and safeguard Singapore’s strategic maritime interests. MPA serves as the port authority, planner and national maritime representative for the country’s port and marine development. It promotes port safety, environmental protection, and the growth of the maritime industry; expands maritime clusters; promotes research and development and human resources development, and champions digitalisation and decarbonisation efforts at regional and international for a such as the International Maritime Organization.