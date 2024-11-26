APM Terminals Pipavav partners with CleanMax to achieve net zero goals

APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd) announced a partnership with CleanMax, one of Asia's leading renewable energy provider for the Commercial and Industrial sector and a Brookfield backed company.

The two companies have signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a hybrid Wind-Solar Power Project in Gujarat. This strategic alliance represents APM Terminals Pipavav’s mission to fulfill its industry-leading commitment to achieve full net-zero status by 2040, as well as to reduce its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 65% by 2030, relative to 2022 levels.

The project, featuring a total capacity of 3.50 MW Wind and 1.06 MWp Solar under the Third-Party Open Access model, was implemented in two phases: the first in January 2022 (2 MW Wind and 0.50 MWp Solar) and the second in September 2024 (1.50 MW Wind and 0.56 MWp Solar). This hybrid energy solution will deliver approximately 54 lakh kWh/units of electricity annually to APM Terminals Pipavav’s port operations in Amreli, Gujarat, helping avoid about 3,822 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions annually - equivalent to planting over 2.24 lakh trees each year.

By adopting this clean energy approach, APM Terminals Pipavav is not only reducing its carbon footprint but also aligning with global sustainability targets.

APM Terminals Pipavav is one of India’s leading gateway ports for containers, dry bulk cargoes, liquid bulk, and RoRo with excellent connectivity to the India’s northwest hinterland through rail and road network. The current annual cargo handling capacity includes 1.35 million TEUs of containers, 4 million metric tons of dry bulk, 2 million metric tons of liquid bulk and 250,000 passenger cars. APM Terminals Pipavav is India’s first public private partnership (PPP) port and the first port to be connected to the DFC in India and is a part of the APM Terminals global terminal network.

CleanMax is one of Asia’s leading renewable energy company in the Commercial and Industrial sector with 2 GW of operating renewable assets with a highly skilled and professional team spread across India, Middle East, and South-East Asia. CleanMax is a Brookfield backed company. Brookfield is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $1 trillion of assets under management.