Lloyd’s Register completes acquisition of Ocean Technologies Group

Lloyd’s Register Group (LR), a global provider of maritime professional services and digital solutions, has completed the acquisition of Ocean Technologies Group (OTG), a provider of human capital management and operational software dedicated to the global maritime industry, from European private equity firm Oakley Capital.

This follows the acquisition of OneOcean (OO) in 2022, and the purchase of a 50 per cent stake alongside the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) in ISF Watchkeeper in 2023.

OTG provides critical training, compliance, operational and HR software to more than 1,000 shipowners and operators and more than one million seafarers around the world. This acquisition means that LR will now be able to offer these solutions across a combined fleet of over 30,000 vessels across the globe.