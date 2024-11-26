Value Group welcomes €2 million investment from Energy Transition Fund Rotterdam to accelerate CO₂ Hub

Rotterdam-based sustainability innovator Value Group (Value Maritime and Value Carbon) announces that it has secured Energietransitiefonds Rotterdam (‘ETF-R’) as an investor.

The fund’s investment will drive the further development of the Value Hub for CO₂ offloading and processing in Rotterdam. The technology captures CO₂, stores it, and allows it to be effectively reused or stored elsewhere. In the Port of Rotterdam, the maritime industry benefits from emissions reduction enabled by the technology.

Carbon care Value Maritime, part of the Value Group, is the innovative developer and installer of one of the first commercially viable hybrid CO2 capture and exhaust gas cleaning systems, known as Filtree. This system not only captures and stores CO₂ but also cleans sulphur, ultra-fine particulate matter, and CO2 from ships’ exhaust emissions as well as oil residue and particulate matter from the vessels’ washing water.

As a result, the Filtree System supports compliance with current and future environmental regulations. The key to the Filtree System is its integrated carbon capture feature which allows ships to store the CO2 they collect onboard in dedicated fixed tanks or non-fixed battery containers. These onboard storage facilities can then be sustainably offloaded in port for reuse or further storage, managed by Value Maritime’s sister company, Value Carbon.

Accelerating CO₂ handling With ETF-R’s €2 million investment and further active support from InnovationQuarter, Value Group aims to accelerate the development of its Value Hub in Rotterdam. The Value Hub will manage the CO₂ offloading from ships and ensure efficient, sustainable processing. Meanwhile, a pilot programme in Westland greenhouses demonstrates the technology's practical application. Captured CO₂ is released during the day to enhance photosynthesis and plant growth, showcasing a sustainable solution for agriculture.

The Value Group unites two innovative sister companies—Value Maritime and Value Carbon—working together to drive decarbonisation across shipping and industry. Value Maritime's technology is designed to reduce the environmental footprint of shipping, contributing to a more sustainable future for the entire maritime industry. Meanwhile, Value Carbon focuses on land-based carbon management, addressing the entire carbon value chain. From carbon capture and handling to innovative reuse strategies, it aims to create efficient systems for storage and “catch and release” initiatives, all with a focus on generating both environmental and financial dividends.