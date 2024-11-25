Port of Barcelona's container traffic increases by 21% to 3.3 mln TEUs in the first ten months of 2024

The Port of Barcelona has exceeded 59 million tonnes of total traffic during the first ten months of the year, with a growth of 11% compared to the same period in 2023, according to the company's release.

Container traffic has approached 3.3 million TEUs, with an increase of 21%. The traffic of full containers, which best reflects the state of the economy of the port's hinterland, shows a growth of 8.2% in imports and 5.2% in exports, the best results of the entire year.

The traffic of full containers with the main markets of the Port of Barcelona shows excellent results in practically all countries, with double-digit growth with the United States of America (+12.8%), Turkey (+12.5%), Vietnam (+12.1%), Mexico (+13.5%), Saudi Arabia (+11.5%) and China (+10%), the first in terms of cargo volume.

Liquid bulk has reached 11.7 million tonnes, with an increase of +10.5%. Hydrocarbons have increased by 2.9%, thanks to the good results of petrol (+55.3%) and diesel (+9.7%). Chemical products have exceeded 2 million tonnes (+112.8%) and maintain the great growth rate shown in previous months. Solid bulk has exceeded 3.8 million tonnes and, although it represents a decrease of -2.7%, it substantially improves the results of previous months and is close to positive figures, driven by the good results of soybeans (+9.3%) and potashes (+20.5%).

The number of ICUs (Intermodal Transport Units) has increased by 3.4%, with 367,221 trucks and trailers moved during the first 10 months of the year, highlighting once again the growth of this traffic with the ports of the Balearic Islands, Italy and Tunisia. New cars, which totalled 566,481 units, continue to decline (-13.3%), reflecting the situation of the European vehicle market.

Between January and October, 4.8 million passengers passed through the Port of Barcelona, with a growth of 2.2%. Ferries have added nearly 1.6 million passengers (+0.6%), while there have been 3.2 million movements of cruise passengers (+3.1%). Traffic cruise passengers decreased by 2%.