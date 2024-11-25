BAR Technologies signs MoU with Mitsubishi Corporation and Nihon Shipyard for the installation of wind propulsion system onto Mitsubishi’s vessel

BAR Technologies, a wind propulsion leader and innovative simulation-driven marine engineering consultancy, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mitsubishi Corporation, and Nihon Shipyard, according to the company's release.

The MoU will set a framework for further collaborations between the three businesses following the successful installation of BAR Technologies’ pioneering patented wind propulsion system WindWings onto Mitsubishi Corporation’s vessel “Pyxis Ocean”.

Recognising the significant opportunity for low-emission vessels to be offered to the Japanese shipping industry, BAR Technologies, Mitsubishi Corporation, and Nihon Shipyard see future collaboration as a way of expediting wind-assisted propulsion systems into Japanese vessel manufacturing and ultimately supplying both domestic and global markets.

Under the terms of the MoU, BAR Technologies, Mitsubishi Corporation, and Nihon Shipyard will leverage their combined expertise to deliver new low-emission vessels, while identifying opportunities to integrate WindWings into existing/new vessel designs.

In tandem, Mitsubishi Corporation and BAR Technologies have agreed for Mitsubishi Corporation to operate as an agent for WindWings in Japan – providing Japanese vessel owners with a complete solution for wind propulsion.