TSUNEISHI launches the world’s first methanol dual-fuelled Ultramax

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd. (Fukuyama, Hiroshima, Japan) has launched the world’s first 65,700 metric tons (MT) Methanol Dual Fuel Bulk Carrier TESS66 AEROLINE on November 22, 2024 in TSUNEISHI Factory.

This vessel is designed to operate with a low environmental impact using methanol fuel while utilizing TESS66’s features of high load carrying capacity and fuel efficiency and is scheduled for delivery next spring.

By using methanol as fuel, this vessel will reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by up to 80%, sulfur oxides (SOx) by up to 99% and carbon dioxide (CO2) by up to 10% compared with heavy oil. Furthermore, the use of green methanol makes carbon neutral and contributes to reducing environmental impact.

The large-capacity methanol fuel tank was placed on to maintain safety and simplicity in cargo loading and unloading, while at the same time ensuring loading performance. The vessel has a cargo hold capacity of 81,500 m3 and a deadweight of 65,700 mt, inheriting the characteristics of TESS66, which is the top class of loading capacity in Ultramax category. In terms of fuel efficiency, the TESS66 also offers high performance for the use of a fuel-efficient main engine and our unique AEROLINE technology for reducing wind resistance.

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING engages in shipbuilding and repairs, and is the anchor company of the TSUNEISHI Group, which conducts business mainly in the shipbuilding industry and maritime transport. With manufacturing bases in Japan (Tsuneishi Factory, the HQ), Philippines, and China, the company builds bulk carriers, container carriers, tankers, etc.