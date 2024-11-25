QatarEnergy acquires additional offshore exploration interests in Namibia

QatarEnergy has entered into an agreement with TotalEnergies to acquire an additional 5.25% interest in block 2913B (PEL 56) and an additional 4.695% interest in block 2912 (PEL 91), both located in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia.

Subject to customary approvals, QatarEnergy’s participating interests in both licenses will increase to 35.25% in block 2913B and 33.025% in block 2912. TotalEnergies (the operator) will hold 45.25% in block 2913B and 42.475% in block 2912.

The other partners in the two licenses are Impact Oil & Gas, holding 9.5% in each of the two licenses and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia “NAMCOR”, holding 10% in block 2913B and 15% in block 2912.

Blocks 2913B and 2912 are located about 300 kilometers offshore Namibia, in water depths ranging from 2600 to 3800 meters.