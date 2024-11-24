IRS and IIT Guwahati successfully complete India’s first underwater welding certification program

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have successfully completed India’s first training and certification program in deep diving and underwater welding, underscoring a pioneering milestone in the country’s efforts to build a skilled workforce for underwater asset maintenance, IRS said.

Following the agreement between IRS and TIH IIT Guwahati in 2023, the training was held at the Neel Diving Academy, Kochi, where trainers from both IRS and TIH IIT Guwahati jointly conducted the theoretical and practical sessions. Participants underwent rigorous underwater welding exercises, which included a series of technical evaluations. Their work samples were subsequently tested, and upon meeting stringent quality and safety standards, the participants were awarded certificates recognizing their proficiency in underwater welding.

“This course is a pioneering effort to equip our workforce with underwater wet welding capabilities along with deep water diving, which will be instrumental in supporting India’s critical oil, gas, and shipping infrastructure,” said Dr Asokendu Samanta, Divisional Head of R&D at IRS.

Chair Professor, Technology Innovation and Development Foundation, IIT Guwahati: Prof. N R Mandal added: “The program's success marks a critical step forward for IRS and TIH IIT Guwahati, both in advancing specialized maritime skills and enhancing India’s capabilities in underwater asset maintenance.”

IIT Guwahati Director Prof. Devendra Jalihal said, “This is an important and first-of-its-kind skill development program in India that combines academic rigor with practical expertise. We are delighted to partner with IRS to foster capabilities essential for the nation’s maritime and energy sectors.”

This initiative aligns with the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India), providing India’s oil and gas and shipping sectors with vital underwater wet welding expertise.