ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to “Roxtec Transit Operate™” developed by Roxtec

Credit: ClassNK

ClassNK says it has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to a cable transit sealing management system, “Roxtec Transit Operate™” developed by Roxtec International AB.

In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions. ClassNK supports the deployment of products and services through third-party certification for equipment and software technology with innovative functions.

Product description:

1. Supports the installation and maintenance of mechanical cable and pipe seals of transits in critical marine environments, increasing the safety onboard ships.

2. Using QR codes and floor plans to register and keep track of all installed transits on the ship digitally. Creating a digital log and unique ID for each transit.

3. Manages staff’s tasks according to their access level set by the administrator.

4. Statuses, photos and demand specification for each transit populates the registry, creating a log of what has been done, by who, when and where.

5. Supports saving labour hours and decreasing costs by keeping all information concerned in one place, letting the staff know what should be done next and providing them with the necessary digital documentation whilst in the field.