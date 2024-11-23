Container throughput at Port of Osaka exceeds 1.6 million TEUs in Jan-Oct 2024

In October, the Port of Osaka handled 190,844 TEUs of oceangoing containers, marking an 11.8% year-on-year increase and achieving growth for a second consecutive month. Exports reached 88,664 TEUs, up 10%, while imports totalled 102,220 TEUs, up 13.5%, Container News reports.

Moreover, loaded containers accounted for 139,800 TEUs, translating to a 13.9% increase, with exports at 40,087 TEUs (up 11.8%) and imports at 99,713 TEUs (up 14.8%). The remaining 51,084 TEUs were empty containers, reflecting a 6.3% growth.

From January to October, the Japanese port processed 1.67 million TEUs, showing a marginal 1% year-on-year growth. Exports during this period reached 747,071 TEUs, down 1.9%, while imports rose by 3.5% to 919,384 TEUs.

Loaded container exports totalled 329,091 TEUs, up 2.6%, while imports reached 890,241 TEUs, up 3.5%, for a combined total of 1.22 million TEUs, up 3.2%. However, empty containers declined by 4.6% to 447,122 TEUs.