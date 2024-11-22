IMO welcomes Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative International Maritime Organization

The International Maritime Organization accepted on Wednesday the credentials of Saudi Arabia’s new permanent representative, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez welcomed Kamal bin Mohammed Al-Junaidi to the organization during a meeting in London. The event was attended by the Saudi deputy transport minister, Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih.

The UK-based UN agency is the global maritime authority that sets international standards designed to ensure the safety and security of maritime transport.

It also aims to reduce pollution from ships and implement initiatives that help preserve the marine environment and protect nature. Saudi Arabia won a majority vote in December to become a member of the IMO’s 40-member council for 2024 and 2025.

Al-Junaidi will represent Saudi Arabia during IMO events, including the signing of maritime agreements, treaties, and codes. He will highlight Riyadh’s efforts and plans to develop its maritime transport industry and international trade.

By 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to handle 40 million containers a year, facilitate cargo-handling procedures and develop marine tourism through cruise ships and coastal transportation.

The representation at the IMO highlights the Kingdom’s strategic maritime location, including its coastline along the Red Sea through which 13 percent of global trade passes.