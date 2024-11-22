PSA Antwerp, Combinant ink MoU to shift cargo from road to rail

Terminal operator PSA Antwerp and Antwerp-based rail terminal Combinant have signed an MoU to integrate services between PSA's deepsea terminals and Combinant Rail Terminal at the Port of Antwerp., according to the company's release.

“As businesses increasingly seek fast, cost-effective, and sustainable transport options for their products between the deepsea port and the respective hinterlands, the shift from road to rail has become a valuable alternative,” PSA stated in a release.

The newly established trucking service will connect PSA’s two deepsea terminals on the right bank of the river Scheldt with the Combinant rail terminal in the north of the Port of Antwerp.