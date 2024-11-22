Solstad announces multiple new contracts

Solstad Offshore ASA (Solstad) announced multiple new contracts and contract extensions, representing around 900 vessel days.

The combined value of the contracts is approx. USD 60 million. CSV «Normand Valiant» has been awarded a 1,5 -year firm contract with Petrobras in Brazil. Commencement of the contract is scheduled for February 2025 in direct continuation of current contract.

AHTS «Normand Sagaris» current contract with Petrobras in Brazil has been extended with 120 days until March 2025, when the vessel will start on its earlier announced 3-year contract with the same Client.

The present contract for AHTS «Normand Sirius» has been extended to August 2025, with an option to extend the contract with another 247 days, while a new 60 days contract has been entered into for the AHTS «Normand Saracen».

Both vessels will support drilling campaigns offshore Western Australia. «Normand Valiant», «Normand Sagaris», «Normand Saracen» and «Normand Sirius» are owned by Solstad Maritime Holding AS, in which Solstad Offshore ASA holds 27,3%.