Aramco suspends ops for Shelf Drilling rig

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. has received a notice of suspension of operations of the High Island II rig from a customer in the Middle East, according to the company's release.

The commencement date of the suspension is expected to be in the coming weeks. During the suspension period Shelf Drilling will have the right to actively market the rig to other customers and opportunities and to terminate the contract.

Shelf Drilling is a leading international shallow water offshore drilling contractor with rig operations across Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, Mediterranean and North Sea. Shelf Drilling was founded in 2012 and has established itself as a leader within its industry through its fit-for-purpose strategy and close working relationship with industry leading clients. The company is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with corporate headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker "SHLF".