EuroDry signs contract for the construction of two modern 63,500 DWT Ultramax bulk carriers

EuroDry Ltd., an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, has signed a contract with Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding for the construction of two 63,500 DWT ultramax bulk carriers.

Both vessels are geared, eco, and are built to EEDI phase 3 design standard.

The two newbuildings are scheduled to be delivered during the second and third quarters of 2027. The total consideration for the two newbuilding contracts is approximately $71.8 million and will be financed with a combination of debt and equity.

EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd. into a separate listed public company. EuroDry was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd on May 30, 2018; it trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY. EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping market. The company has a fleet of 13 vessels, including 2 Kamsarmax drybulk, 5 Panamax drybulk carriers, 5 Ultramax drybulk carriers, and 1 Supramax drybulk carrier. EuroDry’s 13 drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 918,502 dwt. On a fully delivered basis, the company’s fleet will increase to 15 drybulk ships with a cargo capacity of about 1,045,502 dwt.