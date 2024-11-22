Hong Kong & Kowloon Ferry Limited takes delivery of two new hybrid ferries

Hong Kong & Kowloon Ferry Limited (HKKF) has taken delivery of two new state-of-the-art hybrid ferries, designed by global digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther and built by Hong Kong-based Cheoy Lee Shipyards, according to Incat's release.

The new 40-metre ferries can transport up to 450 passengers and will service the busy commuter routes between Hong Kong and the islands of Lamma Island, Peng Chau, and Hei Ling Chau. The two new ferries, one of which is a carbon-hulled vessel and the other an aluminium-hulled vessel, are part of a nine-vessel order and will form part of a trial by the Hong Kong Government as it seeks to reduce emissions from the local shipping sector.

Each of the vessels boasts a hybrid drive train and lithium-ion energy storage systems allowing them to operate in zero-emissions mode during slow speed transit, berthing and manoeuvring. In a further bid to reduce the environmental footprint of the new vessels, each ferry is fitted with exhaust treatment technology and approximately 30 square metres of solar panels supported by battery technology to provide zero-emissions onboard power.

The operational and sustainability performance of both the carbon-hulled and aluminium-hulled vessel will be measured over the coming years. In addition to sustainability benefits, each of the new vessels has been designed to provide an elevated customer experience.

Each vessel is capable of transporting 300 passengers on its main deck and another 150 on the upper deck, while they also include bike hangers, lavatory facilities, a 10m2 cargo hold on the main deck and additional luggage storage on the upper deck.

Incat Crowther and Cheoy Lee Shipyards will deliver HKKF nine new vessels as part of this project – seven 40-metre (two of which are hybrid vessels) and two 35-metre vessels. The successful delivery of the two hybrid vessels comes after the delivery of two conventional diesel-powered 40-metre vessels. The final five vessels in the fleet are under construction and expected to be delivered by 2025. The new ferries will modernise HKKF’s conventionally powered fleet, also designed by Incat Crowther in the late 1990s.