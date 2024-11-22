OSM Thome rolls out Kaiko Systems to streamline inspections across entire fleet

OSM Thome, a global leader of technical, crew and marine services to the offshore and maritime industry, has signed an agreement with Kaiko Systems, a pioneer in mobile-first, AI-powered ship inspection technology, according to Cyprus Shipping News.

The scope of this agreement is to deploy Kaiko Systems ‘cutting-edge software across the entire OSM Thome fleet, streamlining inspection processes, data collection, and reporting for seafarers.

The collaboration enhances OSM Thome’s digital transformation journey, ensuring that all its customers benefit from Kaiko Systems’ technology, which is already operational on hundreds of vessels, including oil tankers, bulk carriers, and container ships. These include tools for SIRE 2.0, Pre-PSC Self-Assessment, Ballast Water Tank Inspections, Deck Maintenance and Monitoring, Safety Inspections, and AI-powered Corrosion Analysis using KAI, Kaiko Systems’ maritime AI Assistant.

Kaiko Systems’ platform provides real-time guidance, automated reporting, and comprehensive documentation, allowing crew members to conduct ship inspections efficiently and with detailed guidance in the palm of their hands. Additionally, Technical Management teams ashore gain a comprehensive overview of vessel health across their whole fleet, based on verified crew inspections and objective AI assessments. This allows for effective prioritization and a significant reduction of surprises when it comes to vettings, Port-State-Controls and maintenance.