Oldendorff successfully installs Rotor Sails

Oldendorff Carriers (Oldendorff) announced the successful installation and operational deployment of Rotor Sails on the Chinook Oldendorff.

Through a joint agreement first announced in December 2023, the Chinook Oldendorff transports Elk Valley Resources (EVR) steelmaking coal from the Port of Vancouver to customers across the Pacific Ocean, according to the company's release.

Equipped with Norsepower Rotor Sails, the Chinook Oldendorff harnesses wind energy to generate additional thrust, expecting to reduce fuel consumption on transpacific routes by about 10-15%.

Originally built in 2020 as the Dietrich Oldendorff, this Post Panamax vessel was renamed the Chinook Oldendorff to reflect the synergy between the Rotor Sail technology and the natural wind patterns in the Pacific Northwest.