Kongsberg launches next generation trawl sonar

Kongsberg Discovery, a global leader in underwater robotics and sensor technology, has decades of experience in professional fish-finding solutions, according to the company's release. Its SIMRAD range has established itself as the world’s most recognised brand in this specialist niche, with sonars, echo sounders, gear monitoring systems, and more, giving customers seeking sustainable success a strong competitive edge.

As Mads Dahl, V.P. Sales, Kongsberg Discovery, explains, the FS80 Trawl Sonar builds on that strong pedigree, while taking performance to the “next level”.

Integrated efficiency Dahl explains: “Our market experience and understanding gives us unique insight into customer pain points, while our technological expertise allows us to develop the solutions to solve them. The FS80 Trawl Sonar provides the proof.

“This is a first time a truly integrated system has hit the market, with a wide range of functionality and advanced multifrequency performance, delivering an operational flexibility, and reliable results, that all customers can take advantage of – whatever the pelagic fish types, whatever the size of the trawl. To enable more sustainable trawling, both environmentally and commercially, fishery businesses need precise targeting, control and monitoring abilities. “The FS80 Trawl Sonar is tailored to deliver, opening a new window for efficient, responsible and profitable performance.”

The FS80 builds on the legacy of the enduringly popular FS70, which has been a trusted market leader for the past 20 years. Alongside the upgrade in performance and integration, the new solution also supports a broad range of different telemetry cables, easing adoption for diverse customers.