Port of Los Angeles container volumes up 25% to 905,026 TEUs in October 2024

The Port of Los Angeles handled a record 905,026 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in October, a 25% increase over the previous year. It’s the first time the Port has exceeded 900,000 TEUs for four consecutive months.

Ten months into 2024, the Port of Los Angeles has moved 8,491,420 TEUs, 19% ahead of its 2023 pace.

October 2024 loaded imports landed at 462,740 TEUs, a 24% increase compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 122,716 TEUs, a 1% increase compared to 2023. The Port processed 319,570 empty containers, a 38% jump compared to 2023. Current and historical cargo data, including fiscal year-end totals, are available here.

The Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has ranked as the No. 1 container port in the United States for 24 consecutive years. In 2023, the Port generated $292 billion in trade and handled a total of 8.6 million container units, sustaining its top rank among U.S. ports.