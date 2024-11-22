DP World Canada adds three terminals to its Green Marine certification

DP World has expanded its Green Marine membership by adding the Vancouver, Nanaimo, and Saint John terminals to the program. DP World’s terminal in Prince Rupert has been Green Marine certified since 2013, according to Green Marine's release.

The Green Marine environmental program addresses several environmental priority issues through its 14 performance indicators, including air emissions, greenhouse gases, spill prevention, waste management, and community relations. The certification process is rigorous and transparent, with the individual performance of each participant made public annually and the results independently verified every two years.