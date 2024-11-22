Navigare Shipping and Thecla Bodewes Shipyards sign major shipbuilding contract for four GADUS vessels

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards announced the signing of a major shipbuilding contract with Navigare Shipping, a family-owned shipping company from the Faroe Islands with a strong regional presence and an international operational footprint, according to the company's release. The order of four new vessels marks the start of a major fleet renewal process for Navigare Shipping.

The contract signing ceremony took place in October 2024, bringing together key representatives from both family companies Navigare Shipping and Thecla Bodewes Shipyards.

The GADUS 5600, designed by Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, is crafted to revolutionize cargo transportation and embodies efficiency, sustainability, and versatilit. The diesel-electric propulsion system ensures powerful performance while minimizing fuel consumption and emissions. With advanced automation and control systems, operational efficiency reaches unprecedented levels, streamlining voyages and reducing costs. Embracing the imperative for eco-conscious maritime solutions, the GADUS 5600 sets a new standard for sustainability. The integration of diesel-electric propulsion significantly reduces carbon footprint and pollutants, aligning with stringent environmental regulations.

The ships will have the same dimensions as the largest ships in the fleet of Navigare Shipping today but be optimized with a much higher cargo intake and far lower fuel consumption. They will be made futureproof with electric propulsion and are ready for alternative fuels, batteries and mechanical sails. The vessels will also be fitted with electrical cargo gear that can run on shore power. The vessels have been designed based on the experience and know-how of the existing fleet and with strong consideration for Navigare Shipping’s client's future requirements. In addition to high cargo intake and low fuel consumption, the vessels have also been designed for efficient operations, focusing on crew comfort.

The 5,600 dwt GADUS vessel has been fully developed by Thecla Bodewes Shipyards’ in house design team and marks the start of the yard’s third building line following its strategic growth ambitions. The first two GADUS vessels for Navigare Shipping will be delivered in 2026.

Navigare Shipping Navigare Shipping, established in 1966 on the Faroe Islands, is a maritime company with a strong regional presence and an international operational footprint.

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, headquartered in Kampen (The Netherlands), is a seventh-generation family business with a combined experience in shipbuilding spanning over three hundred years.