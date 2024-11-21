AD Ports Group signs framework agreement with Egyptian government to explore building first-of-its-kind industrial zone in East Port Said

AD Ports Group announced today the signing of a framework agreement with the Egyptian government to explore building, operating and transferring an economic zone in East Port Said.

Under the framework agreement, AD Ports Group and the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SC Zone) will explore the building, operation, and transfer (BOT) of the East Port Said Industrial Zone near the Mediterranean entrance to the Suez Canal, the first of its kind to serve the Mediterranean region. The agreement follows a preliminary agreement signed with SC Zone in March 2023.

The UAE and Egypt enjoy a close and fruitful relationship, and the signing of the framework agreement will further enhance the ties between both countries.

Over the last three years, AD Ports Group has entered the Egyptian market with the acquisition of Egyptian maritime companies Transmar, TCI, and Safina B.V. The Group has also signed long-term concessions to develop and operate cruise terminals at the Red Sea ports of Safaga, Hurghada, Al Sokhna and Sharm El-Sheikh, and to build and operate a multipurpose port in Safaga and a Ro-Ro automotive terminal in Al Sokhna.

AD Ports Group is an integrated trade, transport, logistics and economic zones group with a presence in more than 50 countries. Based in Abu Dhabi, AD Ports Group has a maritime fleet of 254 vessels, 33 port terminals, a global logistics business that is a leading supplier of vertically integrated services to the auto industry, and an industrial land bank of about 550km2, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.