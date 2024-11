HMM announced the addition to its fleet of two LNG-powered 7,700 TEU container vessels, HMM Ocean and HMM Sky, unveiled at a naming ceremony held in Busan.

Ordered by Greek shipowner Navios and built by HJ Shipbuilding & Construction, the vessels will be chartered by HMM for up to 14 years and deployed on its FIM (Far East–India–Mediterranean) service starting January 2025.

These are the first LNG-powered container ships in Korea.