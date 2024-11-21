DFDS acquires an international transport network connecting Türkiye and Europe from Ekol Logistics

DFDS completed the acquisition of the international transport network of Ekol Logistics, a leading Turkish transport and logistics company headquartered in Istanbul that employs 3,700 people, according to the company's release.

“This is our second major investment in the last six years in Türkiye, and it reflects our strong belief in the potential of the Turkish market. Türkiye holds strategic importance for DFDS and the acquisition of Ekol’s international transport network greatly enhances our ability to provide a reliable and efficient transport infrastructure supporting Türkiye’s continued growth as a manufacturing hub.” says Torben Carlsen, CEO of DFDS.

Ekol International Transport’s network has been built on a partnership since 2019 with DFDS through a long-term customer agreement providing stable access to ferry capacity in the Mediterranean route network.

The addition of Ekol International Transport adds road transport to DFDS’ Mediterranean ferry network, thereby extending the proven northern European ferry/road business model to this region.