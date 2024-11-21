OceanWings receives AiP from Bureau Veritas for innovative wind propulsion system in Athens

OceanWings announced the receipt of Approval in Principle (AIP) from Bureau Veritas, for its cutting-edge Wind Assisted Propulsion System (WAPS).

The approval was awarded in Athens, during the Wind Propulsion Showroom organized by SNAME Greek Section and RISE.

“The development of viable wind propulsion systems offers an exciting avenue to further supporting the maritime industry in its efforts to decarbonize. Solutions such as OceanWings OW RT technology provide a prime example of innovative technological developments that seek to integrate with current maritime operations, providing a viable means for ship owners and operators to make a meaningful impact on their carbon emissions.”, commented Christophe CHAUVIERE, Vice President – Southwest Europe, North Africa and Americas at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.

"Securing this AIP from Bureau Veritas, especially in Greece, represents a key endorsement for our work in providing the Shipping Industry with the most efficient Wind Assisted Propulsion Systems. It’s an affirmation of the importance of European shipping leadership in adopting and promoting sustainable maritime solutions", said Christophe PAILLUSSEAU, VP Sales and Marketing at OceanWings.