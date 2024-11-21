ABS and the Korea Marine Equipment Research Institute sign agreement to advance maritime technology research and development

ABS and the Korea Marine Equipment Research Institute (KOMERI) signed an agreement at Offshore Korea that establishes a framework for strengthening technology research and development in the shipbuilding and marine industries.

The two organizations will cooperate in the use of research facilities and equipment, as well as testing and certification. Further, they plan to provide mutual information exchanges and professional education through seminars, workshops and other network building events.

“Maritime and offshore technologies are evolving rapidly. To make meaningful progress, we need pivotal industry collaborations like this one with KOMERI. We look forward to capitalizing on our unique strengths and capabilities to advance the safe delivery of the new technologies our industry needs,” said Matthew Tremblay, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore.

“The signing of this MOU between KOMERI and ABS will be a good opportunity to combine the technical know-how and research capabilities of both organizations to lead innovation in the global shipbuilding and offshore industry,” said Jung-Chul Bae, KOMERI President.