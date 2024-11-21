Halfway milestone at Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm

DEME recently successfully installed its 31st foundation at the Îles d’Yeu et Noirmoutier wind farm deploying its jack-up vessel ‘Innovation’, marking the halfway point of the drilled XL-monopiles installation campaign, according to the company's release.

Facing a rocky seabed and challenging ocean conditions, DEME is deploying its 350-tonne offshore foundation drill, co-developed with Herrenknecht through a unique and lasting partnership, using jointly developed tools.

DEME also deployed the 60-metre-tall ‘MODIGA’. This innovative equipment encapsulates and safeguards the drilling and installation process against harsh ocean conditions, ensuring enhanced operational efficiency.

This achievement has been made possible thanks to our dedicated team and the outstanding cooperation between DEME and its client Les Éoliennes en Mer Services.

DEME is handling the transport and installation of the foundations and offshore substation for the Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier project.