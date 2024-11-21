Vard to build five Walk-to-work vessels

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group and one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, has signed a new contract for the design and construction of five Walk-to-work vessels with an international customer, according to Fincantieri's release.

The value of the contract is considered as very important.

The units will provide supply, maintenance and operational services to offshore platforms in the oil and gas sector. They will be constructed according to VARD’s 3 32 design which has been developed by VARD in close collaboration with the customer.

The design is based on VARD’s world-leading portfolio of proven SOV designs, optimized for low fuel consumption as well as high operability and comfort.

All the units will be built, outfitted, commissioned and delivered from Vard’s shipyard in Vietnam, Vung Tau. The first four vessels are expected to be delivered in the second half of 2027, with the final unit in the first quarter of 2028.

They will be approximately 88 meters long with a beam of about 19,8 meters, equipped with a diesel/electric and battery-hybrid propulsion system, a 3D motion compensated gangway system, and a 3D motion compensated crane. The Walk-to-work vessels will also feature comprehensive accommodation for 190 people, providing high levels of comfort and excellent working conditions for the crew and technicians on board.

The vessels are highly versatile for offshore support operations focusing on onboard logistics, comfort, large storage capacities and superior operability. The fully electric propulsion system provides future compatibility to known energy sources.