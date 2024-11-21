Samsung Heavy gets AIP for wing sails of LNGC

South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries said on Wednesday that it received Approval in Principle (AIP) for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier equipped with its eco-friendly auxiliary propulsion system, the wing sail, according to KED Global.

The wing sail is a ship structure resembling a sail that utilizes the principle of lift generated by pressure differences between the upper and lower surfaces of the wing. It provided an environmentally friendly means of auxiliary propulsion.

The LNG carrier, certified by the Korean Register and the Liberian Registry, is designed to improve wind power propulsion efficiency by incorporating wing sails.

Additionally, the bridge is positioned at the ship's bow, addressing visibility issues, a significant challenge for vessels equipped with wind-assisted propulsion devices. Samsung Heavy Industries expects to install its proprietary air resistance reduction system, Saver Wind, along with the wing sails, which will reduce wind resistance and harness wind as propulsion power.

This could enhance fuel efficiency and significantly lower carbon emissions. According to the UK Department of Transport's Clean Maritime Plan, the global wind propulsion technology market is projected to grow to 3.5 trillion won (approximately $2.5 billion) by 2050.

Samsung Heavy Industries plans to expand the application of wind propulsion technologies to other eco-friendly ships, such as ammonia and carbon dioxide carriers.