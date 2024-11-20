Jiangnan Shipbuilding gets order for the third 99,000 cubic meter dual-fuel powered VLEC

On November 15, Jiangnan Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, officially signed for delivery of the third 99,000 cubic meter dual-fuel powered very large ethane carrier (VLEC) series ship "GAS ZHUJIANG" built for Wanhua Chemical Company, according to China State Shipbuilding Corporation's release.

The 99,000 cubic meter VLEC has the largest tank capacity in the world. It was independently developed and designed by Jiangnan Shipbuilding. Its core device, the low-temperature cargo containment system, is the B-type cabin (BrillianceE) independently developed by Jiangnan Shipbuilding.

This type of ship is suitable for transporting a variety of liquefied gases such as ethane, ethylene and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It has the advantages of low oil (gas) consumption, small evaporation rate (BOR) and low maintenance costs.

The best "tailor-made" ship type has won the highest award of the China Shipbuilding Engineering Society - the Special Prize for Scientific and Technological Progress.

"GAS ZHUJIANG" is the final ship in the series. The construction team continuously compressed the construction cycle through process reengineering and stage forwarding, setting a new record of 96 days for the dock construction cycle.