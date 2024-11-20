Shell takes delivery and christens Europe’s largest LNG bunkering barge

Dexter Belmar, CEO and head of global LNG at Shell, announced the christening of the newest LNG bunkering barge, Energy Stockholm, on social media.

The vessel was christened on 13 November. With a capacity of 8,000 m³, it is Europe’s largest inland LNG bunkering barge.

Shell delivered the vessel on 15 November at the Gate LNG import terminal in Rotterdam, where the vessel completed its maiden loading operation.

The vessel was built by RMK Marine of Turkey for owners Victrol and Sogestran.

The vessel will service Shell Western LNG under a long-term charter contract. Shell has chartered the vessel to operate out of the ports of Zeebrugge, Antwerp, Rotterdam and Amsterdam.