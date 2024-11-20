VPS and Veracity by DNV partner to streamline MRV Reporting for offshore vessels

VPS, a leading provider of digital decarbonisation services for the shipping and offshore sectors, has entered a Partner Agreement with Veracity, the leading maritime emissions cloud from DNV for streamlining the MRV Reporting for Offshore vessels, according to the company's release.

This partnership will enable a seamless transfer of validated and checked operational MRV data from VPS’ Maress system, to the Veracity data platform, where it is connected to the DNV's real-time data verification services. By streamlining data collection, validation and verification, this integration will help shared customers simplify and secure quality of their emissions reporting and be prepared for ETS from 2027 (vessels > 5,000 GT).

With new MRV (Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification) regulations coming into effect on January 1, 2025, now also covering offshore vessels over 400 GT entering EU/EEA ports, VPS’ Maress system for Data-Driven Decarbonisation is equipped with an MRV Reporting Module supporting data validation and checks, voyage validation and automated data transfer to Veracity by DNV. Maress’ advanced data quality algorithms will minimize the need for verification cycles and accelerate compliance. The vessel owner receives reports including verified voyages ready for upload to Thetis MRV.

More than 600 offshore vessels, ranging from PSVs, AHTSs, OCVs, Seismic, Cable layers, WTIVs, CSOVs and more, use Maress for fuel and emission monitoring, optimisation, and reporting. Some of the 300 vessels participating in VPS’ summer campaign saved up to 28% emissions utilising the Maress dashboards for unique collaboration and monitoring of decarb initiatives. The platform is also central in the collaboration between vessel owners, charters, crew and operators in the offshore and offshore wind industry to reach their decarb targets.

VPS is a maritime decarbonisation advisory and services company and one of the global leaders in marine fuel testing and inspection services.

Veracity is DNV’s independent cloud, set out to deliver trust and connectivity to industry digitalization and decarbonization. It brings together all the key players in the maritime and energy industries, to drive business innovation and digital transformation over a common data truth. On the Veracity Marketplace, users can further browse, purchase and access relevant industry data, applications, and digital services. Today, more than 50 000 vessels are easily connected to the platform through the partner program and 300 000 users engage over Veracity.

