Eight companies reported a 600% year-on-year increase in profit before tax (EBIT) in Q3 2024, according to analysis by Sea-Intelligence.

These shipping companies, including Maersk, COSCO Shipping, Hapag-Lloyd, ONE, Evergreen, HMM, Yang Ming and Wan Hai, together had a combined pre-tax profit of US$15.83 billion.

Maersk, Evergreen and COSCO Shipping had operating profits of more than US$2 billion.