Peter Wikström appointed CFO of APM Terminals

As of January 1, 2025, Peter Wikström will join APM Terminals as new Chief Financial Officer, according to the company's release.

Peter Wikström comes to APM Terminals after having recently served as Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at Maersk – a role he assumed in 2019 – where he built Maersk’s M&A muscle and led the most critical acquisitions that Maersk has conducted. Since 2023, Peter has also served as Head of Strategic Brands (MCI, Maersk Training, Stillstrøm, Frey Commodities and the recently listed Svitzer), where he has been driving an active ownership model.

Peter Wikström joined Maersk in 2016, after having been an investment banker for 15 years with SEB and CICC (China International Capital Corporation Ltd.).