Wallenius Wilhelmsen launches a re-engineered bunker adjustment factor BAF2.0

Wallenius Wilhelmsen is launching a re-engineered bunker adjustment factor, BAF2.0, to prepare for future fuels on the path to net-zero emissions by 2040, according to the company's release.

BAF2.0 will streamline and simplify the adaptation of alternative fuels.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s BAF2.0 will work as before capturing fuel price fluctuations, but now including a future fuel mix. BAF2.0 therefore ensures cost predictability of the fuel mix during the transition to net-zero fuels. A BAF that is fit for a multi-fuel future BAF2.0 integrates multiple fuel types into a single charge. Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s fuel mix will gradually phase out fossil fuels like VLSFO and MGO in favor of alternative fuel such as biofuel, bio-LNG, and methanol.

Starting 1st January 2025, BAF2.0 will apply to all new ocean business.