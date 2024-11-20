China's first ocean drilling vessel was officially built and put into operation

On November 17, the ocean drilling ship "Dream", independently designed and built by China State Shipbuilding Group, was officially built and put into operation, according to the company's release.

The "Dream" was built by Huangpu Wenchong Assembly and developed and designed by the 708 Institute; 701 participated in the design, support and undertook the development and supply of integrated information systems and intelligent ship systems; 711 provides a full set of electric propulsion systems including main generator sets, thruster systems, DP3 power systems, etc., and serves as a vibration and noise control consulting agency and technical responsibility unit.

The ship is equipped with a DP-3 dynamic positioning system based on the closed-loop power grid of energy storage, which can operate normally in 6-level sea conditions and survive safely under 16-level super typhoons, and has the ability to operate in unlimited navigation areas in global waters.

Adhering to the design and construction concept of "small tonnage, multi-function and modularization", the "Dream" has broken through more than 50 core key technologies in ten categories, successfully solved the problems of integrated design of multiple functions such as ocean scientific drilling, deep-sea oil and gas exploration and natural gas hydrate exploration and trial production, realized a significant improvement in comprehensive performance and effective control of operating costs, and obtained completely independent intellectual property rights.

The ship is equipped with a hydraulic drilling rig with both oil and gas exploration and core drilling functions, integrating 4 operation modes and 3 core taking methods, and can realize the whole process of core collection, transportation and storage, and increase the core drilling efficiency of deep-sea hard rock by 40%.