DP World and SAILGP announce new global smart logistics partnership

DP World and SailGP have announced a new global logistics partnership that will see the company oversee the transport and delivery of the global racing championship’s annual calendar of events.

Powered by its global network of 115,000 employees in 78 different countries, DP World will provide comprehensive end-to-end logistics for SailGP across five continents, managing all sea freight, courier services and route optimisation solutions. Its network of storage handling, trucking, rail, and barge transport capabilities will also be on hand to support the delivery of the racing schedule.

DP World’s regional operations will provide on the ground support for each race weekend, while a Control Tower Team stationed in the UAE will offer 24/7 global oversight and support.

The logistics giant will also be helping Sail GP to deliver on its sustainability ambitions by prioritising carbon-neutral logistics and emphasising low-carbon transport. It will also provide the league with race-by-race carbon tracking. In addition to the demands of a global calendar of races, DP World will also be providing bespoke logistics solutions to transport the teams’ F50 catamarans across multiple continents from race to race.

The F50s must be disassembled into carefully designed components that fit into custom containers for sea freight before being reconstructed at race locations on temporary pit lanes. Essential supplies include team boats, broadcast equipment and racecourse infrastructure will also require transportation across the season.

Sail GP is the latest high profile and logistically demanding sports competition to be supported by DP World’s operations.

In 2023 DP World transported over 20 containers with more than 10,000 essential items to Rome to help deliver the Ryder Cup, and this summer played a pivotal logistics role in the delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States.